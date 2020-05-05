Fernand Sutton
Fernand Sutton, Jr. passed away on April 26, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke. Fern was the son of Lise Sutton of Manchester, NH, and the late Fernand Sutton, Sr. He leaves behind a son, Jeremy Sutton, of Derry, NH, his fiance, Melanie Pouliot, his brother, Pierre (Pete) Sutton and his wife, Linda, and his sister Sue Sutton all of Manchester, NH. Fern was loved by all who knew him. He had a big heart and would help where he could. He loved his cat, Poopas, who will miss him very much. He was employed at Summit Packaging in Manchester, NH, and will be missed by everyone who knew him there. He loved riding his motorcycle with his fiance and brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Linda.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.diabetes.org.

Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.
