1/1
Fernand W. Provencher
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fernand W. Provencher, 93, of Manchester, died October 27, 2020 at Villa Crest Retirement Community after a period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on October 18, 1927 to Omer and Dorilda (Camire) Provencher. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He served as a supply sergeant in the NH Army National Guard Reserves for many years.

Fern worked for Yellow Freight Company and Auclair Transportation for many years.

Known best for his flat top hair, he had been a loyal member of the Teamsters Union

Local 633. He was an avid pool and horsehoe player at both the Alpine and East Side Clubs.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Germaine Provencher and a brother, Leo

Provencher.

Fern is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jeannette V. (Moffette) Provencher of

Manchester; a sister, Lorraine Charest of Manchester and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial with masks and social distancing will be celebrated on Tuesday (11/3) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Service
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved