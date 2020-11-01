Fernand W. Provencher, 93, of Manchester, died October 27, 2020 at Villa Crest Retirement Community after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on October 18, 1927 to Omer and Dorilda (Camire) Provencher. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He served as a supply sergeant in the NH Army National Guard Reserves for many years.
Fern worked for Yellow Freight Company and Auclair Transportation for many years.
Known best for his flat top hair, he had been a loyal member of the Teamsters Union
Local 633. He was an avid pool and horsehoe player at both the Alpine and East Side Clubs.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Germaine Provencher and a brother, Leo
Provencher.
Fern is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jeannette V. (Moffette) Provencher of
Manchester; a sister, Lorraine Charest of Manchester and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial with masks and social distancing will be celebrated on Tuesday (11/3) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com