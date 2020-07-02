Fernande B. (Delisle) Hubbard, 95, of Manchester passed away on June 29, 2020 at the Bedford Hills Nursing Center after a long period of declining health.
"Fern: (as she preferred to be called) was born in Manchester, NH on June 18, 1925 to Godfrey and Parmelie (Vanasse) Delisle. She attended local Catholic schools and worked for 40 years in the shoe industry. She especially enjoyed her retirement job in the Southern New Hampshire University cafeteria as a cashier until age 75.
Fern loved card games, especially Red Dog, solving her Circle a Word puzzles, playing Bingo and summer vacations at the Clearwater Campground in Meredith.
Before entering the nursing home, she was a communicant of St. Pius X.
Family members include her daughters, Marie Bodington and husband, Leigh; Pauline Trubacz and husband Stefan; Sandra Franklin; her sons David Corkrey and wife Sandra; Michael Hubbard and wife Jeannie; Donald Hubbard; and her extended family, Gail Picard, Sue Picard, Edward and his wife, Norma; and Alan Picard; many grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to count. She was predeceased by her very special long-time partner, Roland (Pic/Pepe) Picard; former husband Joseph Hubbard, one daughter Bernice Watts; three sons, Richard Hubbard, James Hubbard and Dennis Hubbard.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Caregivers, Inc., 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
Services are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home and will be held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com