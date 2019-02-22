MANCHESTER - Sister Fernande Laflamme, P.M. (Sister Sainte Marie Edith), 93, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, died February 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Amesbury, MA on September 14, 1925 to Aime and Alice (Duperron) Laflamme.
She made her religious profession in 1947 and earned her bachelor's degree from Rivier University. She earned her master's degree from Rhode Island College and Lesley College. She taught in various elementary schools in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine, and high school at the Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen, Mass., for 14 years. She enjoyed being part of the folk group and choir at PMA. Sister Fernande retired at St. Joseph Residence II in 2016.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Raymond, and her sister Ruth Spelas.
The family includes her four sisters Gloria Gustafson and husband Alfred, and Edith Soucy and husband Ronald, all of Manchester, Pauline Pearsall of Florida, and Beatrice Weiss of New York.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at the Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Chapel. Private burial will take place in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 22, 2019