Fernando E. Pinard, 97 died August 14, 2020 following a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester, NH on September 6, 1922 the son of Napoleon L. and Rose Anna (Bourque) Pinard.
He attended Catholic schools, then spent two years at La Salette Seminary prior to joining the service.
He served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II, earning the Purple Heart.
As a contractor, he built many single family homes and numerous Dairy Queen's in the New England Area.
He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Litchfield.
He enjoyed playing hockey, fly fishing and tying his own flies. He also loved spending time hunting and fishing with his "second sons", Albert and Adrien Pinard.
He was predeceased by his brothers; Andre, Antoine and Paul Pinard, sisters; Georgette Pelletier, Rita Forcier, Therese Blais and his son-in-law, Norman Paris.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Theresa J. (Dionne) Pinard, his children; Susan J. Paris, Claire A. Richer and her husband, David, Norman J. Pinard and his significant other, Sally Hatch, Jean E. Pinard and his significant other, Son Mi Winters, Annette M. Untiet and her husband Jim, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; two brothers, Marcel and Louis Pinard and sister, Roseanne Harrington and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walk through calling hours with social distancing including masks will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Litchfield.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Fernando's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to NH Fish & Game Dept., Attn: Business Division, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord NH 03301, or to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack NH 03054.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
.