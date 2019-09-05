DOVER - Fernando Ornelas, 60, of Dover, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.
Born on Feb. 18, 1959, in Canico, Madeira, Portugal, he was the son of the late Jose and Fernanda (Freitas) Ornelas. In 1968, the family moved to the United States and resided in Manchester.
In 1977, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School and earned a baseball scholarship to the University of Tennessee.
Before retiring, Fernando worked at the seafood counter at Shaw's.
Fernando had a passion for sports, baseball, basketball and golf all of his life. He was member of the Derryfield Country Club. In addition, he was a lover of music and collector of Beatles memorabilia.
Family members include his twin sister, Anna Silva of Dunbarton; his brother, John Ornelas of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Brenda Ciechon; his nieces, Cassandra Silva of Manchester, and Samantha Ornelas of Manchester; his great-nephews, Demitri Gordon of Manchester, Lewis Rivera of Manchester and Jake Ornelas of Manchester; an aunt; and cousins and friends.
SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019