Fernando Silva
1925 - 2020
Fernando Silva, 95, of Manchester died November 22nd, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born in Manchester on March 1, 1925, he was the son of Joseph and Justina Silva and was educated in the local school system.

He served in the US Navy during WWII in the Asia Pacific and African Middle Eastern Theaters achieving the rank of Gunners Mate 2nd class.

Prior to retirement, he had been employed as a construction worker with Local 668 for many years.

Fernando enjoyed gardening, deep sea fishing, and the company of all his family and friends.

Fernando married the love of his life Thora Carlotta (Faria) Silva.

He was a life-long communicant of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Family members include his wife, Thora Silva of Manchester; a sister, Izzie Johns and her husband Ralph; nephews and nieces. Fernando was predeceased by a brother, Pvt. William Silva U.S. Marine Corps -World War II, and four sisters, Beatrice Ford, Emily Brooks, Emma Roy and Dentilde "Dee" Silva.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with family at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Burial with military honors follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 14 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with the arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Auntie Thora, we are so sorry for your loss, we are praying that God give you the strength as you face each day! We love you very much.
Sarah Faria
Family
November 22, 2020
Uncle Fernando ... you will be missed! Aunt Thora, Izzie, and family, we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Uncle Fernando sleeps in Christ. Chris and Eve Aird
Eve Aird
Family
November 22, 2020
My dearest Uncle. One of the most humble and sweetest persons I have ever known. I will always remember your smile and your kindness. will miss you talking to you every day. You were a real blessing to the family and you made my Aunt Thora so happy. You will always be in my heart. Love from your niece JUDY SANKAR.
Judith Sankar
Family
