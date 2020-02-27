Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 21 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060-3844 (603)-883-3041 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 29 Spring Street Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Florence B. (Cuozzo) Coates, 88, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, in her home.



Born in Hazleton, Pa., on Aug. 25, 1931, she was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Shamanski) Cuozzo.



She proudly received her education from Columbia University where she earned a master's degree.



For more than 40 years, Florence truly dedicated her life to working as a registered nurse. She had a kind heart and put her heart and soul into her work. For many years, she was also employed as a professor for Columbia University. In 2013, she was elected into the Teachers Hall of Fame at Columbia University.



Florence never fell short of being a proud and extremely loving mother to her three boys.



Family members include her three sons, Jeffrey Coates and his wife Stacy of Pennsylvania, John Coates and his wife Lori of Chicago, Ill., and David Coates of Nashua; her four grandchildren, Johnny Coates of Ohio, Jamie Coates of Chicago, Ill., Brian Coates of Florida, and Daniel Coates of Pennsylvania; her two siblings, Eleanor Bruley of New Jersey, and Mary Louis Cuozzo of Pennsylvania; and her niece, Mary Ann Cegerenko of New Jersey.



Florence was predeceased by her brother, Jack Cuozzo.



.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua.



Interment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery in New York at the convenience of her family.



Anctil-Rochette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit

NASHUA - Florence B. (Cuozzo) Coates, 88, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, in her home.Born in Hazleton, Pa., on Aug. 25, 1931, she was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Shamanski) Cuozzo.She proudly received her education from Columbia University where she earned a master's degree.For more than 40 years, Florence truly dedicated her life to working as a registered nurse. She had a kind heart and put her heart and soul into her work. For many years, she was also employed as a professor for Columbia University. In 2013, she was elected into the Teachers Hall of Fame at Columbia University.Florence never fell short of being a proud and extremely loving mother to her three boys.Family members include her three sons, Jeffrey Coates and his wife Stacy of Pennsylvania, John Coates and his wife Lori of Chicago, Ill., and David Coates of Nashua; her four grandchildren, Johnny Coates of Ohio, Jamie Coates of Chicago, Ill., Brian Coates of Florida, and Daniel Coates of Pennsylvania; her two siblings, Eleanor Bruley of New Jersey, and Mary Louis Cuozzo of Pennsylvania; and her niece, Mary Ann Cegerenko of New Jersey.Florence was predeceased by her brother, Jack Cuozzo.SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua.Interment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery in New York at the convenience of her family.Anctil-Rochette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close