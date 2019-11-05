Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin United Methodist Church 88 Franklin St. Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - Florence Elizabeth (Bernier) Edmunds, 101, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1, 2019, in her Franklin home.



Born in Laconia on Sept. 30, 1918, she was the youngest child of Charles and Julia (Houle) Bernier.



Raised in Laconia, she graduated from Laconia High School in 1936. While in high school, she participated in the basketball and field hockey programs and was an All-State player in basketball in 1935.



After graduation, she attended Concord Business School for two years.



She worked for Leach Insurance and Law for seven years. In addition, she worked for the hot lunch program at Franklin High School.



For many years, Mrs. Edmunds and her family operated R.D. Edmunds & Sons, Inc.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Edmunds Sr. in 1983; a son, Wayne A. Edmunds, who died in 1964; and a great-grandson, Mason K. Muskrat in 2007. Mrs. Edmunds was also predeceased by her siblings, Charles Bernier, Sam Bernier, Jeannette Twombly, and Ruby Hanks.



Family members include three children, Richard D. Edmunds Jr. and companion Carol of Franklin, Frank M. Edmunds and wife Charlotte of Franklin, and Brenda E. Freeman and husband Michael of Franklin; six grandchildren, Kate Muskrat, Stacey Edmunds, Jessica Edmunds, Abby Edmunds, Daniel Freeman, and Randall Freeman; seven great-grandchildren, Owen Muskrat, McKenna Muskrat, Jake Blanchette, Ella Blanchette, Lia Freeman, Logan Freeman, and Mack Freeman; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. in Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin St., Franklin. Private burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin St., Franklin, N.H. 03235; or Franklin VNA, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, N.H. 03235.



For an online guestbook, please visit

