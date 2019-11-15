Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence "Flo" Blajda. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Parish 96 Main Street Belmont , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GILMANTON - Florence "Flo" Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Harris Hill Center, Concord.



Born in Exeter on Feb. 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent.



Raised in Epping, Flo later moved to Manchester where she worked nine years for Singer Sewing Machine Co. as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears, Roebuck and Co. in the customer service department.



Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for 12 years and also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary societies and a recipient of the DAR Award.



Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida and the last couple of years in Virginia with her two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.



Family members include her son, Donald W. Blajda and his wife, Michele of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife Danica; a great-grandchild, Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Flo was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Blajda; and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St., Belmont. Burial will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas 75251 or St. Joseph Church Food Pantry, 96 Main St., Belmont, N.H. 03220.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial, visit

GILMANTON - Florence "Flo" Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Harris Hill Center, Concord.Born in Exeter on Feb. 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent.Raised in Epping, Flo later moved to Manchester where she worked nine years for Singer Sewing Machine Co. as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears, Roebuck and Co. in the customer service department.Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for 12 years and also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary societies and a recipient of the DAR Award.Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida and the last couple of years in Virginia with her two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.Family members include her son, Donald W. Blajda and his wife, Michele of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife Danica; a great-grandchild, Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Flo was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Blajda; and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St., Belmont. Burial will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.Memorial donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas 75251 or St. Joseph Church Food Pantry, 96 Main St., Belmont, N.H. 03220.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close