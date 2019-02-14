Florence D. Reid, 93, resident of Brockton, MA died on February 11, 2019 at Life Care Center, West Bridgewater, MA.
She was born in Boston, MA on June 26, 1925, a daughter of James and Jemima (Davis) Turner. She was raised and educated in Boston, MA and resided there until 1978. She later moved to Newport Richey, FL where she had lived for many years and summered in Milford, NH.
Mrs. Reid was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed knitting, painting and most especially spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest M. Reid, who died in 2015; a son, James Reid; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and James Cavanagh.
Family members include two sons, Douglas Reid of Milford, NH and Herbert Reid of Brockton, MA; three grandsons, Michael Reid, Brian Reid and Philip Cavanagh; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Ginder of Maine.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Brookline, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
