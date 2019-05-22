Florence E. "Peachy" (White) Crowe (1932 - 2019)
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Life Church
84 Nottingham Road
Raymond, NH
Obituary
NOTTINGHAM - Florence E. "Peachy" (White) Crowe, 86, of Nottingham, died May 16, 2019, surrounded by her family in Exeter Hospital after complications related to an injury.

Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Sept. 10, 1932, she was the daughter of Frank E. and Julia (Gatequine) White.

She was predeceased by a son, David A. Morgan; a sister, Alice (White) McNeil; and four brothers, Frank "Sonny" White Jr., Arnold White, William White and Richard White.

Famil members include her husband of 49 years, David J. Crowe; her brother, John White; her children, Herbert and Nancy Morgan, Lorraine and Earl Plant, Brenda Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Timothy and Kristine Morgan; 12 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

.

SERVICES: Services are planned for June 1 at 11 a.m. in New Life Church, 84 Nottingham Road, Raymond.
