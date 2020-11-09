Florence E. (Francoeur) Guertin, 84, of Manchester, died November 7, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Goffstown on May 27, 1936 and was the daughter of George and Marie Ann (Roberge) Francoeur. She graduated from St. George High School and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She had been a member of the former St. George Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Bedford.
She was predeceased by four siblings, Gerard Francoeur, Beatrice Corriveau, Imelda Russell and Grace Trahan.
Florence is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger J. Guertin of Manchester; five children, Pauline Marcussen of Warwick, RI, Denise Emery and her husband, Leon, of Litchfield, ME, Paul Guertin and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Marc Guertin and his wife, Michele, of Hooksett and Elizabeth Collins and her husband, Dennis, of Manchester; 11 grandchildren, Kara, Kathryn, Cassie, Sarah, Jacob, Monique, Nicholas, Lauren, Bradley, Nathan and Kyle; eight great grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Marissa, Lucy, Nora, Logan, Nolan and Amelia; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing is Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets, Manchester. Please wear a mask. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
