Florence E. (Francoeur) Guertin
1936 - 2020
Florence E. (Francoeur) Guertin, 84, of Manchester, died November 7, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in Goffstown on May 27, 1936 and was the daughter of George and Marie Ann (Roberge) Francoeur. She graduated from St. George High School and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

She had been a member of the former St. George Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Bedford.

She was predeceased by four siblings, Gerard Francoeur, Beatrice Corriveau, Imelda Russell and Grace Trahan.

Florence is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger J. Guertin of Manchester; five children, Pauline Marcussen of Warwick, RI, Denise Emery and her husband, Leon, of Litchfield, ME, Paul Guertin and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Marc Guertin and his wife, Michele, of Hooksett and Elizabeth Collins and her husband, Dennis, of Manchester; 11 grandchildren, Kara, Kathryn, Cassie, Sarah, Jacob, Monique, Nicholas, Lauren, Bradley, Nathan and Kyle; eight great grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Marissa, Lucy, Nora, Logan, Nolan and Amelia; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing is Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets, Manchester. Please wear a mask. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 9, 2020.
November 8, 2020
The words I wrote when she celebrated her 70th birthday still ring today... Flo's youth and life a symphony showed beauty and such grace Each soul she'd meet along the way, would feel her warm embrace and today...the breath of God caresses her...for Aunt Flo there's no more night! Our heart aches for all of you! We pray that you find comfort in each other!
Paul Lorraine Plourde
Family
November 8, 2020
Our sincere love and sympathy for your loss
Meg/ Mark Plummer
Family Friend
November 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you who are grieving the loss of Florence. She was a strong lady.
May she rest in peace.
KATHERINE PIPER PIPER
Family Friend
November 8, 2020
Mom i miss you . thank you for being that best mother. Will never forget the love you had for everyone. I will love you forever . rest in peace. We will watch out for Dad.
Paul Guertin
Son
November 8, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Kelly & Marty
Kelly G
Family
November 8, 2020
Liz and family, so sorry for your loss
Lynn Cote
Family Friend
