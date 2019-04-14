Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. Thygeson. View Sign

Florence E. Thygeson, 103, longtime resident of Amherst, N.H., died April 6, 2019, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, N.H.



She was born on Sept. 25, 1915, in Montreal, Quebec, a daughter of Edgar and Edina (Lemarquand) Darling. She was an avid sportswoman and as a young girl in Montreal. She won trophies for tennis and was approached as a potential speed skater for the Canadian team to the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics.



On May 27, 1948, Florence married Charles E. Thygeson and moved to the United States shortly thereafter.



Florence made her home in Amherst for the past 50 years. She had a long career working in the office for McDonald's in Manchester, N.H. Following her retirement, she continued to be active throughout her life, golfing and working part-time as a bookkeeper into her early nineties for Buckmeadow Golf Club, Amherst, N.H. She loved animals and always had one or two dogs which she cherished, and cared for the wild birds and small "outdoor" animals that lived on the property surrounding her home.



Florence was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Charles E. "Charlie" Thygeson. Also, she was predeceased by her sister Mildred and brother-in-law Henry, her twin brother Robert and his wife Margaret, and her brother Douglas and his wife Elsie.



Family members include her beloved nieces and nephews, Jane and her husband Rob, James and his wife Marlene, Stephen, Paul and his wife Marie, and Jill and her husband Pierre.



Florence was lovingly known as Aunt Queen to her nieces and nephews. They have fond memories of many Christmases and other holidays spent at Uncle Charlie and Aunt Queen's home. The Thygeson home was the family gathering place for decades of members for three generations.



The family is grateful for the people whom Aunt Queen had the good fortune to live among. Neighbors and friends who for decades have cared about each other whom we wish to thank. These are people whose kindness and compassion allowed her to remain happy and safe in her beloved home until near the end of her life.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 24, 2019, in Meadowview Cemetery, Amherst, NH.



Arrangements are in the care of

