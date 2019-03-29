Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Florence Jeannette Cote, 90, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24. She is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle McCourt, Denise LaBarre and Collette McHugh; two sons-in-law, Eugene LaBarre and Karl McHugh; thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.



Florence was born on June 6, 1928, in Manchester, New Hampshire. A diligent student all her life, Florence was the first person in her family to graduate from college, Mount Saint Mary College, in 1949. Shortly after graduation, Florence married J.P. Maurice Cote, to whom she was married for fifty years, until Maurice's death in 2001. Florence and Maurice raised their three daughters in Manchester and were active members of their community throughout their lives. Florence was also a first grade teacher in Manchester Public Schools for twenty years. Florence spent her later years with her daughters and their families in Clinton, MA and Boston, MA.



Florence loved nothing more than being with family. Whether she was playing the spoons at one of her famous Christmas parties or holding one of her great-grandchildren in her arms, Florence was always happiest when she saw her family all together.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain, MA. The funeral mass will take place on April 1 at 9 a.m. at St. Ann's Parish in Dorchester, MA. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Florence Jeannette Cote, 90, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24. She is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle McCourt, Denise LaBarre and Collette McHugh; two sons-in-law, Eugene LaBarre and Karl McHugh; thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.Florence was born on June 6, 1928, in Manchester, New Hampshire. A diligent student all her life, Florence was the first person in her family to graduate from college, Mount Saint Mary College, in 1949. Shortly after graduation, Florence married J.P. Maurice Cote, to whom she was married for fifty years, until Maurice's death in 2001. Florence and Maurice raised their three daughters in Manchester and were active members of their community throughout their lives. Florence was also a first grade teacher in Manchester Public Schools for twenty years. Florence spent her later years with her daughters and their families in Clinton, MA and Boston, MA.Florence loved nothing more than being with family. Whether she was playing the spoons at one of her famous Christmas parties or holding one of her great-grandchildren in her arms, Florence was always happiest when she saw her family all together.Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain, MA. The funeral mass will take place on April 1 at 9 a.m. at St. Ann's Parish in Dorchester, MA. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, New Hampshire. Funeral Home Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home

44 Perkins Street

Jamaica Plain , MA 02130

(617) 522-2500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close