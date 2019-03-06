RAYMOND - Florence M. DeSoto, 78, died March 4, 2019 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, NH.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. DeSoto.
She was born March 14, 1940 in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Alderic T. LeBlanc and Georgine LeBlanc. Florence grew up and was a longtime resident of Lynn, MA. She graduated from St. Jean the Baptist School in Lynn. Florence was a devoted homemaker for her husband, children and grandchildren. Spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren, was the most cherished thing in the world to her. Florence was a devout Catholic and was always active in attending church and with church activities, like helping with mercy meals or attending special dinner nights hosted by the church. She had been a resident of Raymond since 1995. Also, one of her main hobbies was gardening.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth L. DeSoto, and her six brothers, Herve, Omer, Leo, Archie, Joseph and Gerald LeBlanc. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Dancewicz and husband, James, Kim Flanagan and husband, James; a son, Bryan DeSoto; 5 grandchildren, Jillian, Travis, and Valerie Dancewicz, James Flanagan Jr. and Emma DeSoto; a sister, Loretta Cormier; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A reception will follow at the church.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019