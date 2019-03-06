Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. DeSoto. View Sign

RAYMOND - Florence M. DeSoto, 78, died March 4, 2019 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, NH.



She was born March 14, 1940 in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Alderic T. LeBlanc and Georgine LeBlanc. Florence grew up and was a longtime resident of Lynn, MA. She graduated from St. Jean the Baptist School in Lynn. Florence was a devoted homemaker for her husband, children and grandchildren. Spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren, was the most cherished thing in the world to her. Florence was a devout Catholic and was always active in attending church and with church activities, like helping with mercy meals or attending special dinner nights hosted by the church. She had been a resident of Raymond since 1995. Also, one of her main hobbies was gardening.



In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth L. DeSoto, and her six brothers, Herve, Omer, Leo, Archie, Joseph and Gerald LeBlanc. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Dancewicz and husband, James, Kim Flanagan and husband, James; a son, Bryan DeSoto; 5 grandchildren, Jillian, Travis, and Valerie Dancewicz, James Flanagan Jr. and Emma DeSoto; a sister, Loretta Cormier; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A reception will follow at the church.



For more information, please visit

RAYMOND - Florence M. DeSoto, 78, died March 4, 2019 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, NH.She was born March 14, 1940 in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Alderic T. LeBlanc and Georgine LeBlanc. Florence grew up and was a longtime resident of Lynn, MA. She graduated from St. Jean the Baptist School in Lynn. Florence was a devoted homemaker for her husband, children and grandchildren. Spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren, was the most cherished thing in the world to her. Florence was a devout Catholic and was always active in attending church and with church activities, like helping with mercy meals or attending special dinner nights hosted by the church. She had been a resident of Raymond since 1995. Also, one of her main hobbies was gardening.In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth L. DeSoto, and her six brothers, Herve, Omer, Leo, Archie, Joseph and Gerald LeBlanc. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Dancewicz and husband, James, Kim Flanagan and husband, James; a son, Bryan DeSoto; 5 grandchildren, Jillian, Travis, and Valerie Dancewicz, James Flanagan Jr. and Emma DeSoto; a sister, Loretta Cormier; and several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. A reception will follow at the church.For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Brewitt Funeral Home

14 Pine Street

Exeter , NH 03833

(603) 772-3554 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close