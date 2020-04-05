Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Perretta. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Perretta, age 94, of Manchester died peacefully at home on March 30, 2020.



A native of Westbury, Long Island, NY, Florence Parillo attended St.Brigid's and Westbury High School. She met her husband, Henry Perretta, after World War II and married him in 1948. Soon afterward, Florence left her job as an operator at Bell Telephone and started a family. Three children were soon born in Westbury.



The family moved to Endicott, NY in 1961 where Henry's shoe business career advanced. In 1964, Florence and Henry had a fourth child. The family moved to North Easton, MA in 1968, Hanover, PA in 1972, and Amherst in 1978. Florence and Henry moved to Manchester in 2007.



Florence had many interests, from golf and tennis, to reading and pinochle. Over the past few years she made many good friends working out at CMC's Cardiac Rehab program. She was a former communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford.



Wherever she went, Florence left a trail of loving friends, and lifelong memories. Family was the absolute center of Florence's life and she devoted herself in supporting her husband and children in every way. She instilled in them the love of education, curiosity, kindness, and fun. She did this with a relentless optimism, unswerving encouragement, sacrifice and remarkable determination. Her spirit will be remembered.



She is predeceased by her husband, Henry, and her siblings, Louis, Albert, and Edda.



She is survived by her four children, Cecile, Henry, Chris, and Amelia, their spouses, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.



SERVICES: The current pandemic precludes a public memorial service at this time. Burial will be at the Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY at the convenience of the family. Your thoughts, prayers and fond memories are greatly appreciated.



Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals, 555 Auburn St. Manchester, NH 03103, or to Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St. , Brattleboro, VT 05301.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.



