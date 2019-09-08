Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 265 South Main Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence R. Gagnon, 93, passed away on September 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at Catholic Medical Center following a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on July 11, 1926. The daughter of Joseph Elie and Alma (Lassonde) Ducharme, she was the youngest of five children.



Florence attended Sacred Heart School and West High School. She was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church.



After high school, Florence worked at Manchester Knitting Factory until 1955. She then married and accompanied her husband while he was in the Army, traveling to Virginia, Missouri, and Germany with him and their two sons. She considered herself a life-long resident of Manchester, except when her husband was transferred by the military and the family was able to move with him (throughout her 17 years as an Army wife).



Florence enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing golf, and gardening. She lived for her family and was a caring mother. She was a den mother for Cub Scout Pack #151 Big Piney while in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul E.D. (Donald) Gagnon of Manchester; two sons, Michael P. Gagnon and wife Debora (Dupuis), and Richard D. Gagnon and wife Julieann (Covill) all of Manchester; sister-in-law Theresa Ducharme of Berlin NH, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Wilfred Ducharme and Noel "Buck" Ducharme, and two sisters, Bertha Thibeault and Anna Merrill.



Services: Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Home at 250 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 265 South Main Street, Manchester NH. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester NH.



Donations in Florence's memory may be made to



To view Florence's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







