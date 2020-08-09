On April 8, 2020, Mrs. Florence R. (St. Pierre) Letendre, 81, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Keegan, ME, Florence was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Catherine (Mazerolle) St. Pierre. She was raised and educated in Maine and had resided in New Hampshire for most of her life.
Prior to her retirement, Florence owned and operated Letendre Realty in Pembroke for over 25 years. Along with her husband, Arthur, she also operated the Exxon Station in Hooksett for many years.
Active in the community, Florence and her husband were instrumental in the founding of Tri-Town Ambulance. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #37 Ladies Auxiliary in Hooksett.
Florence enjoyed boating, sailing, quilting, fishing, canning and was an avid gardener.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. Letendre and her siblings, Ronald St. Pierre, Carline Beaulieu and Norman St. Pierre.
She is survived by her three children: Larry Letendre of Warner, Lionel Letendre of Pembroke and Lisa Rappa-Mannion and her husband William of Pembroke. She was the memere to Aaron Letendre, Eric "EJ" Letendre, Jason Letendre, Joseph Letendre, Vincent Rappa and Emma Mannion. She was the grand-memere to Anabel Letendre, Bailey Letendre, Christopher Mannion and Horizen Letendre. She is also survived by her siblings: Philip St. Pierre, Valens "Dan" St. Pierre, Marilyn Poulin, Pauline Mariani, Paul St. Pierre and Robert St. Pierre.
In light of the times, a private family burial was held. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com