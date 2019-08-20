Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration 305 Kelley St Manchester , NH View Map Committal Following Services Mt. Calvary Cemetery 474 Goffstown Rd Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER -- Florence T. Bilodeau, 95, of Manchester passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on Nov. 27, 1923, to the late Ulric Soucy of Worcester, MA, and Aldea (Roberge) Soucy of Chartierville, Quebec, Canada. She was raised and educated in both Manchester and Worcester, MA.



She was a homemaker for much of her life, but had several jobs including working as a spinner in the Chicopee Mills in Manchester.



Florence married her husband, Roland J. Bilodeau of Manchester on April 22, 1946. Together they had four children, Claudette L. Dionne and her husband, Donald, Suzanne L. Peters and her late husband, Clyde, Linda F. Davie and her husband, Robert, and Monique C. Drouin. She was affectionately known as Memere DoDo to her 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and basically anyone who knew her.



She shared a love of square dancing with her husband and the Queen City Promenaders. She also enjoyed candlepin bowling and playing cribbage. She was famous for her "little pizzas," love for hard "peeps" and always hiding full-sized candy bars in a special drawer for the grandkids. She lived independently all of her life. She was a treasure.



Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by daughters, Linda and Claudette, and her brother, Lucien U. Soucy.



The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association and CMC Hospital staff on level E for their tenderness and compassion in her final hours.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit



