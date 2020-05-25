Florence (Griffin) Torre
1929 - 2020
Florence Torre, 91, of Derry, NH, died Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont. She was born in East Braintree, MA on January 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Evelyn (Glover) Griffin. Prior to residing in Fremont, she lived in Derry since 1950, and Cambridge, MA. She was a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry. She enjoyed NASCAR racing, playing Bingo, and crocheting.

She is survived by three sons, Philip J. Torre and his wife Linda of Hampstead, NH, Frank M. Torre and his wife Theresa of Londonderry, NH, and Martin J. Torre and his wife Kathy of Pembroke, NH; two daughters, Theresa Fletcher of Harrisburg, PA, and Marguerite Lewis and her husband Jeff of Bradenton, FL; twelve grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Torre in 1992, her sister, Evelyn Ryan, and her brother, Walter Ryan.

Private services will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium. The burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
