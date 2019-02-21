Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd W. Ramsey. View Sign

Floyd W. Ramsey died peacefully on February 15, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1931 the son of Floyd E. and Catherine E. Ramsey. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the US Air Force. Following his graduation from Plymouth Teachers College in 1961, he became an English and history teacher at Lincoln High School. Due to serious health issues he retired in 1984. During his early retirement he wrote "Shrouded Memories" a collection of stories chronicling notable people and events in the North Country. For many years Floyd was active in his church, St. Rose of Lima Parish in Littleton. Since 2015 he enjoyed the staff and residents at Riverglen House. Prior to moving to Riverglen he looked forward to his and Laura-Beth's daily visits to The Coffee Pot in Littleton. He will be remembered for his kind words and sense of humor.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laura-Beth of Littleton; his daughter Bonnie & her husband, Richard Wheatley of Bethlehem, NH a granddaughter Courtney Donati & her husband Adam of Lincoln, NH; two grandsons Josiah Bartlett of Littleton, NH & Nathaniel Bartlett & his wife Mary of Thornton, NH and six great-grandchildren Asher, Addison, Beckett, Adin, Benjamin and Lexi. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Bennett and her husband Daniel, Frances Fowler, Elizabeth Dauphine and her husband Clifton, Katherine Moyer and her husband Robert, and a brother William Ramsey. He will also be remembered by many special nieces and nephews.



SERVICES - A Graveside Service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln on May 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with The Very Reverend Mark E. Dollard as Celebrant.



Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to



Floyd W. Ramsey died peacefully on February 15, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1931 the son of Floyd E. and Catherine E. Ramsey. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the US Air Force. Following his graduation from Plymouth Teachers College in 1961, he became an English and history teacher at Lincoln High School. Due to serious health issues he retired in 1984. During his early retirement he wrote "Shrouded Memories" a collection of stories chronicling notable people and events in the North Country. For many years Floyd was active in his church, St. Rose of Lima Parish in Littleton. Since 2015 he enjoyed the staff and residents at Riverglen House. Prior to moving to Riverglen he looked forward to his and Laura-Beth's daily visits to The Coffee Pot in Littleton. He will be remembered for his kind words and sense of humor.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laura-Beth of Littleton; his daughter Bonnie & her husband, Richard Wheatley of Bethlehem, NH a granddaughter Courtney Donati & her husband Adam of Lincoln, NH; two grandsons Josiah Bartlett of Littleton, NH & Nathaniel Bartlett & his wife Mary of Thornton, NH and six great-grandchildren Asher, Addison, Beckett, Adin, Benjamin and Lexi. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Bennett and her husband Daniel, Frances Fowler, Elizabeth Dauphine and her husband Clifton, Katherine Moyer and her husband Robert, and a brother William Ramsey. He will also be remembered by many special nieces and nephews.SERVICES - A Graveside Service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln on May 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with The Very Reverend Mark E. Dollard as Celebrant.Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com Funeral Home Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium

101 Union St

Littleton , NH 03561

(603) 444-3311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close