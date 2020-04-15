Frances A. (Schofield) Gagne, 79, died Saturday, April 11th at home. Her husband of 48 years, Gerald N. Gagne died in 2013. She leaves a daughter, Patricia Thomas and her companion, Peter Senosk of Rochdale; a son, David Gagne of Deerfield, NH; five grandchildren, Brittany, Benjamin, Wyatt, Ayla and Merrick and several god children. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Ronnie Gagne who never forgot her. She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund A Schofield, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Heidi-Jo Gagne.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Edmund A. Schofield, Sr. and Phyllis L. (Parslow) Schofield and graduated from South High School. Frances retired in 2003 from 7-11 and previously worked at Kmart. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jerry and spending time with her family. Frances loved flowers, especially sunflowers.
A private graveside service will be held in Hope Cemetery. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 15, 2020