MANCHESTER - Frances E. (Adams) Guillemette, 81, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family in a caring and loving community at the Maple Leaf Nursing Home in Manchester.
From her birth in Manchester on Sept. 9, 1938, to her death she nourished people around her with her gift of time and love. "Mem" as she is better known to all of us, loved above and beyond her family and longed for every opportunity she had to be together with all of her children at the same time and loved to give small treasures and tokens to her grandchildren. It was the greatest gift of all for her.
In her younger years, Mem was a lifelong member of the Alpine Club and Queen of the Women's Auxiliary, and also participated on their shuffleboard and dart leagues.
Frances spent most of her working years as a daycare provider, as she loved children - not just her own, but all children.
Mem would later reside at Maple Leaf Nursing Home where she was on the Resident's Council and each day would visit fellow residents to brighten their day. Many of her senior friends were by her bedside during her last moments. Above all, Mem showed us all how to love deeply and unconditionally.
Family members include her husband of 56 years, Joseph R. Guillemette of Manchester; her four children, Donald and Sandi Guillemette of Manchester, Richard Guillemette and Suzanne Houghton of Antrim, Tim and Ann Guillemette of Bedford, and Sherry Gage and Craig Small of Plaistow; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister, Jane Patterson of Rumney; and nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester, with a celebration of life service from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Residents Council of Maple Leaf Nursing Home, 198 Pearl St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2019