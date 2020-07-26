Auntie Eileen you were always there during my childhood, while I was growing up and into my adulthood despite being all the way over the Atlantic Ocean. Sarah-Jane and I and the whole of your family here in the UK will miss you deeply. This photo brings back happy memories for us from 2019 when we visited you and turned you house upside down looking for your hearing aids that you had misplaced yet again! Hope you are at peace now and looking down on us all with a smile. Love you lots and miss you. Colin, Sarah-Jane and family.

Colin Morris

Family