Frances Hill
1933 - 2020
Frances "Eileen" Hill, 86, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a brief illness.

She was born in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England on September 11, 1933 to the late Francis E. and Gladys (Hart) Morris.

Along with her parents, Eileen was pre-deceased by her son Stephen Hill, Sr. in June 2014, a sister, Pat Cattelona 2017, and a son-in-law Thomas Carmody in 2012.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her three children; Catherine Carmody, Andrew Hill and his wife Lorrie, and Jane Cruse. She was also the proud grandmother to six grandchildren; Stephen Hill, Jr., Ashley Cullen and her husband Tim, Chelsey Carmody, Lindsay Cruse, Anthony Cruse, Jr., and Lorrie's son Ryan Lovett; She was also proud of her numerous great-grandchildren. Eileen had three siblings, Frank Morris, John Morris and Linda Matthews, all of the United Kingdom, along with several nieces and nephews.

Eileen was a life-long florist, she proudly owned The Chelmsford Flower Shop in Chelmsford, MA. She loved to garden and was at peace watching birds feed outside her home. She will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Eileen's memory can be made to either the Animal Refuge League of NH, 545 Route 101A, Bedford NH 03110 (www.rescueleague.org/donate-now) or to Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054 (www.mealsonwheelsnh.org/donate-form).

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
So sorry. I didn't know she was I'll. Our families have known each other forever. I will miss lovely smile when she would walk through gardens. Laura (Foley) Sherwood
Laura Sherwood
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God hold you in the palm of his hand. May you Rest In Peace.
Roy Neuberger
Friend
July 25, 2020
My Auntie Eileen.
Auntie Eileen you were always there during my childhood, while I was growing up and into my adulthood despite being all the way over the Atlantic Ocean. Sarah-Jane and I and the whole of your family here in the UK will miss you deeply. This photo brings back happy memories for us from 2019 when we visited you and turned you house upside down looking for your hearing aids that you had misplaced yet again! Hope you are at peace now and looking down on us all with a smile. Love you lots and miss you. Colin, Sarah-Jane and family.
Colin Morris
Family
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
