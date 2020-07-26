Frances "Eileen" Hill, 86, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a brief illness.
She was born in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England on September 11, 1933 to the late Francis E. and Gladys (Hart) Morris.
Along with her parents, Eileen was pre-deceased by her son Stephen Hill, Sr. in June 2014, a sister, Pat Cattelona 2017, and a son-in-law Thomas Carmody in 2012.
She will be forever loved and remembered by her three children; Catherine Carmody, Andrew Hill and his wife Lorrie, and Jane Cruse. She was also the proud grandmother to six grandchildren; Stephen Hill, Jr., Ashley Cullen and her husband Tim, Chelsey Carmody, Lindsay Cruse, Anthony Cruse, Jr., and Lorrie's son Ryan Lovett; She was also proud of her numerous great-grandchildren. Eileen had three siblings, Frank Morris, John Morris and Linda Matthews, all of the United Kingdom, along with several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was a life-long florist, she proudly owned The Chelmsford Flower Shop in Chelmsford, MA. She loved to garden and was at peace watching birds feed outside her home. She will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Eileen's memory can be made to either the Animal Refuge League of NH, 545 Route 101A, Bedford NH 03110 (www.rescueleague.org/donate-now
) or to Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054 (www.mealsonwheelsnh.org/donate-form
).
