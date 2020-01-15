ROCKLAND, Maine - Frances L. Huntley died on Jan. 12, 2020, in Rockland.
Born in Bennington Vt., on Jan. 13, 1925, she was the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Blanchard) Lord.
Raised in Francestown, N.H., she graduated from Peterborough High School, and attended the University of New Hampshire.
She was predeceased by her husband, Quentin Huntley.
Family members include her children, Dana Huntley of Epping, N.H., Paul Huntley of Winter Garden, Fla., and Sara Huntley of Rockland.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020