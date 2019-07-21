Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Service 6:30 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Marie Deane, 77, of Alton, formerly of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, July 15th, 2019.



Frances was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Clara Dunham. She was raised and educated in South Boston, graduating from South Boston High School.



Frances worked for the Federal Aviation Administration Boston Center facility in Nashua for a total of 35 years in the training and human resources departments. She also worked with her brother Artie at NESSCO for 14 years.



Frances was a 40-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star in Milford, NH, and an avid golfer who enjoyed playing at the Londonderry Country Club for many years. She was also prolific in her sewing and crocheting, creating many wonderful items that grace the homes of family and friends.



Frances will be missed and never forgotten by her daughter Pamela Traurig and her husband Scott, brother Arthur A. Dunham, Jr and his wife Linda, brother George (Skip) Dunham and his wife Bonnie, sister Karen Dunham Tibbetts and her husband Dave, and her many nieces and nephews: Christine Lambert and her husband Bob, Chip Dunham, Meagan Berry and her husband Dave, Sean Dunham, Eric Russell, Melissa Dunham and her husband Greg Petrin, grandniece Leah Lambert, and grandnephew Chad Lambert.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 25th, 4:00 to 6:30 PM, at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH. There will be a service conducted by The Order of the Eastern Star and word from the family immediately following calling hours at 6:30 in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in the honor of Frances may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110



To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

