Francis Alfred Laforge Jr.
1943 - 2020
Francis Alfred Laforge Jr., 77, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Manchester, NH. Born on August 18, 1943, he was the son of Francis Sr. and Louise Laforge.

Frank was a hardworking man with a career as a machine operator/metal fabricator.

A devoted father and grandfather, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. He hunted, fished and had an aptitude for woodworking. His meticulous craftsmanship and ability to restore furniture and antiques was exceptional. He would lovingly assemble furniture for family or build it from scratch. In his formative years, he was an avid flea marketer and antiquer. He enjoyed the simple things in life and relished in his collection of hats and loved his pet dogs. He would roll up his sleeves to help anyone in need, even if it meant squeezing an ill-fitting outfit onto his adoring granddaughter's Barbie doll. With a rugged exterior and heart of gold, Frank provided love, laughter and will be forever loved and deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Kazmuirchuk) Laforge, daughter Vicki Bidot, son Patrick Laforge and wife Becky, son Francis Laforge and wife Kym; his surviving family includes his sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
