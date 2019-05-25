MANCHESTER - Francis B. "Sharkey" Madden, 90, of Manchester, died May 18, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 26, 1929, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Currier) Madden.
During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army.
Before retiring, Sharkey was a communications supervisor with the City of Manchester Highway Department for 44 years.
Dedicated to his fellow veterans, Sharkey was an active member of Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 where he served on the honor guard team. He was also a member of the Governor's Committee on Veterans Affairs as well as the Ancient Order of Hibernians Rev. William J. Shanahan Division 1.
Sharkey enjoyed attending air shows. He will be remembered as being loyal to a fault. He dedicated his time and talents to the causes and people he believed in. His family was a source of great joy to him and he was especially fond of his three granddaughters.
Family members include a daughter, Christina Smith and her husband, Jason, of Litchfield; two sons, Gary Madden and his companion, Elizabeth Dionne, of Center Barnstead, and Jay Madden and his wife, Deborah, of Manchester; three granddaughters, Shaina Madden, Emily Smith and Allie Smith.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
Burial with military honors will take place Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2019