Francis B. "Sharkey" Madden (1929 - 2019)
  • "I send my sincerest thoughts and prayers to all of..."
    - Jack Murphy
  • "Jay Sorry to hear of your fathers passing. I remember..."
    - David Elliott
  • "Wish to express my condolences to all family members for..."
    - Dan Garrity
  • "My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Madden family."
    - Jim Lillis
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Alyse Buskey
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
MANCHESTER - Francis B. "Sharkey" Madden, 90, of Manchester, died May 18, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton.

Born in Manchester on Jan. 26, 1929, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Currier) Madden.

During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army.

Before retiring, Sharkey was a communications supervisor with the City of Manchester Highway Department for 44 years.

Dedicated to his fellow veterans, Sharkey was an active member of Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 where he served on the honor guard team. He was also a member of the Governor's Committee on Veterans Affairs as well as the Ancient Order of Hibernians Rev. William J. Shanahan Division 1.

Sharkey enjoyed attending air shows. He will be remembered as being loyal to a fault. He dedicated his time and talents to the causes and people he believed in. His family was a source of great joy to him and he was especially fond of his three granddaughters.

Family members include a daughter, Christina Smith and her husband, Jason, of Litchfield; two sons, Gary Madden and his companion, Elizabeth Dionne, of Center Barnstead, and Jay Madden and his wife, Deborah, of Manchester; three granddaughters, Shaina Madden, Emily Smith and Allie Smith.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

Burial with military honors will take place Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2019
