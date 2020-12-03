1/1
Francis (Godzyk) Boutin
Francis Godzyk Boutin: March 2, 1945- Oct. 8, 2020

Francis Boutin, 75, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.

Francis was born in Quincy, Mass., and moved to N.H. at a young age.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Albert Boutin of Manchester; her sister, Patricia Roy of Contoocook; her son, Todd Boutin and fiancee, Misty, of Manchester; her son, Jeff Boutin and wife, Debbie, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; her granddaughter, Torie Quimette of Franklin; and one great-grandson. Francis was predeceased by her parents, Micheal and Julia Godzyk, and her sister, Martha Brunelle of Litchfield.

Calling hours will be held Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Francis church in Litchfield at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. and burial immediately following at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
