Francis C. Gallo
1946 - 2020
Francis "Chuck" Gallo, 73, of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Medway, MA and East Boston, MA, died August 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1946 to Frank and Angelina (LoConte) Gallo. He lived in Massachusetts in East Boston, Malden, Medway and Shrewsbury and Altamonte Springs, FL. He moved to Hooksett three years ago.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Bentley College and a master's degree from Framingham State College.

Chuck was a school business administrator for the school districts of Wellesley, MA and Medway, MA before working for the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. He most recently worked for the school district of Framingham, MA.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen M. (Rielly) Gallo of Hooksett, NH; two children, Lisa Paterson and her husband, Gabriel, of Worcester, MA and Frank Gallo of Orlando, FL; his sister, Paula Desimone and her husband, Joseph, of Natick, MA.

There are no services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
August 14, 2020
Kathy, Lisa and Frankie, Sending my prayers for all of you. I have fond memories of the gang at Savio and being called "Jeep" by Chuckie.
Wanda (Jeep) Vitagliano
Family Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Kathy, Lisa and Frankie, you are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Bob and Ann Follett
Ann Follett
Friend
August 12, 2020
RIP Chuckie. You were a good man. I have many fond memories and laughs throughout the years. I met you when Lisa and I moved in to UMass as roommates in 1989!
Lauren Daniels
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Kathy and family, My deepest sympathy over your loss of Chuckie. Think back on all the happy memories, it will help you cope. With love, Ellen Naughton
ellen naughton
Family
