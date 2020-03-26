Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis C. Wilson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Send Flowers Obituary

EXETER - Francis C. Wilson Sr., 98, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, in his home surrounded by loving family.



Born in Northumberland on July 3, 1921, he was the son of Edward A. and Bernice Downing Wilson.



In 1941, he graduated from Groveton High School where he served as class president and captain of the football and basketball teams along with being active in school activities.



After graduation, Frank enlisted in the



After the end of the war, Frank attended Keene State College earning a bachelor's degree in education. He then earned his master's of education from the University of New Hampshire.



He served as headmaster at Pittsburg Elementary and High School from 1950 to 1955. He was principal of Lebanon High School from 1955 to 1962. In 1962, the family moved to Exeter where he served as school superintendent at SAU 14 for 20 years before retiring in 1983.



Advocating for the underdog during his educational career was his passion and a role he took to heart. He wanted to leave the world a better place.



Frank was an avid sportsman, particularly fly-fishing. His expertise was Atlantic salmon fishing. Those who knew him knew he was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand. Wanting to share his love of the outdoors he became a New Hampshire Hunting and Fishing Guide while in college. He enjoyed fishing in northern New Hampshire, Quebec, Canada, and in the Florida Keys.



His strength, sense of humor, adventurous spirit, and love for his family will be missed.



Family members include his sons, Frank Jr. and wife Debbie of North Sandwich, and Jack and wife Rae of Las Cruces, N.M.; his five grandchildren, Cristine Topping, Brittany Sobey, Andrew Wilson, Karoline Wilson, and Amy Wilson; his five great-grandchildren, Myles Topping, Max Topping, Adrian Sobey, Maddox Wilson and Sydni Wilson.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Sophie Byk Wilson; his daughter, Nancy Cushman; and his grandson, Christopher Wilson.



SERVICES: A private family interment of ashes will be held this summer in North Sandwich.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA or Rockingham VNA and Hospice.



