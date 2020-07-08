1/
FRANCIS CRONIN
1944 - 2020
Francis X. Cronin, 76, of Hall Road, formerly of East Kingston, died peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Exeter Hospital.

Born May 27, 1944 in Medford, MA, he was the son of Francis R. and Mary H. (Dempsey) Cronin.

He graduated from Medford High School and received his BS from Northeastern University.

Francis served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He later worked as a Security Systems Coordinator for the State of New Hampshire.

He was an active communicant of St. Michael Church in Exeter and member of the Knights of Columbus-4th degree. He also was an active member of many veteran and civic clubs in NH and FL.

He was predeceased in 2014 by his wife Donna (Nordin) Cronin.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Cronin of Newmarket and Rebecca Cronin of Epping; his siblings, Mary Ellen Cronin, Kathleen Murphy, Michael Cronin and Brian Cronin all of Medford, MA; Sheila Lippman and her husband Robert of Merrimack, NH; and Sean Cronin of Charlotte, NC as well as his nephews, nieces and many great friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 10 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Exeter. The Funeral Mass will also be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. if you prefer to watch remotely due to COVID-19 concerns.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 53 Lincoln Street, Exeter, NH 03833.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page
JUL
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
