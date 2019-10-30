Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis D. "Frank" Drzewiecki. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

LACONIA - Francis D. "Frank" Drzewiecki, 90, longtime resident of Laconia, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home.



Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Conn., the son of the late Frank and Teresa (Kuczmarski) Drzewiecki.



He attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and was a graduate of Bristol High School.



Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.



He worked many years as a furniture salesman.



Frank enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, traveling, and camping with his family and friends. As a young man he played many sports - baseball, basketball, and football. He truly loved baseball. He was always cheering for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. In his younger years he played baseball for a farm team. He was also a big supporter of his grandsons playing Little League and school baseball as well as soccer and football, attending all of their games.



Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Wallace) Drzewiecki; two daughters, Cynthia Beede and Ann Cennamo; his son, Steve Drzewiecki; two granddaughters, Talia and Leah; two grandsons, Christian and Steven; his sister, Arlene Zaleski; and a very special family friend that was like a daughter, Lu-Ann. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, Thomas, Robert, and Richard.



SERVICES: With respect to Frank's wishes there will be no calling hours.



A private burial will be held in the Trinity Cemetery in Holderness, NH.



For those who wish memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial go to

