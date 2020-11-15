1/1
Francis F. "Frank" Kwapniewski
Francis F. "Frank" Kwapniewski, 88, of Londonderry, NH, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in his home. He was born in Queens, NY on September 16, 1932, a son of Stanley and Hele (Lancucki) Kwapniewski. Frank proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He drove ambulance in Korea, transporting his fellow soldiers. During his time in the service he crossed paths with Anna Mae Lockard while she was also serving in the Air Force. They married during their time of service at the base in Syracuse NY. They shared 66 blessed years. After his military service, Frank worked for Pan American Airlines for 35 years before moving on to Cage Inc. from which he retired. Frank was an avid golfer and would participate in Pan American's golf tournaments. In his younger years, Frank had a private pilot's license and would take his Friends and family for flights often.

He is survived by Anna Mae Kwapniewski of Londonderry; two daughters, Pauline Woodbury and her husband Bob and Patricia Kwapniewski and granddaughter, Tatum Kwapniewski. Frank is predeceased by his daughter Teresa Clark in 2015, his son Peter Kwapniewski in 2019 as well as his sister Dolores Przybysz also in 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at10:00 am in St. Mark's Parish, One South Road, Londonderry, NH. The burial will be at 12:00pm in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty House, a charity devoted to assisting homeless and struggling Veterans, www.https://libertyhousenh.org To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
