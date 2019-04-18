Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis H. Tibbetts. View Sign

GOFFSTOWN - Francis H. "Frank" Tibbetts, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease.Born in Manchester on Dec. 21, 1935, he was the son of Stephen and Hazel (Snell) Tibbetts. Frank moved to Grasmere as a young boy and lived there until he graduated from Goffstown High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Air Force . He served from 1954 to 1964, before retiring as a staff sergeant.Frank moved back to Goffstown with his wife and children in 1967 and worked as an electrical engineer for various companies before joining General Electric Company as a facility manager in Merrimack in 1972. After the Merrimack plant closed, Frank transferred to the G.E. Aircraft Engine facilities in Lynn and Everett, Mass., and retired in 1998.Frank was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where he was instrumental in the establishment of the community food pantry, now known as Goffstown Network, as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Program.In addition, Frank was active in Freemasonry. He was a Master Mason with the Bible Lodge of Goffstown, now known as the Lafayette Bible Lodge. Frank was also a member of the Scottish Rite in the Valley of Nashua (32nd degree Freemason) and a Temple Guard with the Bektash Shriners Temple of Concord.Family members include his wife Judith "Judy" (McDougall) Tibbetts; his daughter Linda Tibbetts Clark and her husband Mark; his daughter Karen A. Tibbetts and two grandsons, Ian Clark and Zachary Clark, all of Goffstown; a brother, Raymond "Ray" and his wife, Patricia "Pat" Tibbetts of Goffstown; his sister-in-law, Olive "Ollie" Tibbetts of Tamworth; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Earl Tibbetts; and his sister, Louise Ellis.SERVICES: Calling Hours are Friday, April 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.A funeral mass is planned for Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 7 N. Mast St., Goffstown.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 7 N. Mast St., Goffstown, NH 03045; -Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114; or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com Funeral Home French and Rising Funeral Home

