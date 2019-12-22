Francis J. Buck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2019. He was born and raised in Manchester, NH, attended West High School and worked as an electrician until retirement.Frank also served in the United States Navy and was a veteran.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara LaValley Buck, his sister Amelia Letourneau of Florida, and his two grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Payne of NH.He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Edgar Buck and his daughter Tracey Payne.A celebration of life will be held on January 30th at The Chatham Recreation Center from 3:30 - 7:00 pm in The Villages, Florida.You may visit Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation website to sign book.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019