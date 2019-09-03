Francis J. Dowd Jr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sympathy, hugs & love go to you and all of your family! ..."
    - Christine Masewic-Cort
  • "RIP Butch. You were and are a good and kind hearted man...."
    - Jay Block
  • "Sending love to you all. "
    - Stacey Greenberg
  • "Butchy, Thank you for Making sure Nobody messed with me..."
    - Wayne Batista
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of..."
    - Chris Boucher
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Francis J. Dowd Jr., 77, of Manchester, died Aug. 28, 2019, after a period of failing health.

Born in Manchester on March 5, 1942, he was the son of Francis J. and Wanda (Walicka) Dowd Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

In 1960, Francis graduated from Bishop Bradley High School.

Before retiring, he was a surveyor with the city of Manchester Highway Department for 40 years.

Francis was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed spending time at the beach. His quick wit, sense of humor, and kind smile will never be forgotten. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose family was the center of his life. He was a friend of Bill W. for the past 32 years. Francis will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.

Family members include his wife of 58 years, Maryann (Turley) Dowd; two sons, Patrick Dowd and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, and Daniel Dowd of Manchester; two daughters, Kelly Connolly and her husband, James, of Manchester, and Erin Jolin and her husband, Marc, of Goffstown; six grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Grace, Charlotte, Olivia, and Jack; a sister, Joan Dunn and her husband, Donald, of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Michael; and a sister, Constance Hendry.

SERVICES: After cremation, in accordance with his wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral service.

Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Union Leader on Sept. 3, 2019
