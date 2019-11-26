DUNBARTON - Francis Joseph Desmond, 83, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, after a period of declining health.
Born in Woburn, Mass., on March 23, 1936, he was the son of Timothy and Catherine Desmond.
During his life, Francis enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a love of sports cars, boats and tinkering to keep himself busy. His quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor entertained all who loved him.
He was predeceased by his wife, Arlene (Rackliff) Desmond in 2014; and his son, Des in 1999.
Family members include his daughter, Alicia Brady and her husband Shawn; his grandchildren, Tim and his wife Jess, Derrick and his wife Jess, Tyler and his girlfriend Arianna, Christopher and Brittney; and his great-grandchildren, Brady, Kaylee, Elise and William.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St. Goffstown.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 26, 2019