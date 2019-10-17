NORTHWOOD - Francis L. "Sonny" "Becky" De Tour, 85, of Northwood, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, in his home.
Born in Ashuelot on June 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Leonard F. and Mona (Tacy) De Tour. He lived his entire life throughout New Hampshire.
In 1952, he graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army for four years in the air defense artillery, stationed in Alaska.
Before retiring from Irving Oil Co., he worked many years in the oil industry. He put more than 25 years in the industry as an oil burner technician.
He loved family and spending time with his many aunts and uncles and cousins. Coming from a large family and having a large family of his own was one of his favorite things. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years and loved racing his beloved ponies.
Family members include his beloved wife of 37 years, Pamela L. (Hull) De Tour; his daughters, Denise DiTonno and husband Wayne of Wakefield, Mass., Michele DeTour and wife Mary McEneany of Greenfield, Mass., and Gena De Tour-Rowan and husband Logan of Londonderry; his stepchildren, Bruce VanGuilder and his wife Kathy, Francis Evans Jr. and wife Sherry, Shirley Falls and husband Jerry, Kevin Evans and fiancee Cristy Short, Crystal Spencer and husband Gerry, and William Evans; his sister, Joyce LaFord and her husband Wesley of Athol; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visitation is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:15 p.m. in H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill, Mass. Private interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford, Mass., in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to [email protected], 603-222-2006, 175 Ammon Drive, Suite 201, Manchester, N.H. 03103 or a .
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019