WEARE - Francis Paul Gelinas passed away on July 9, 2019, in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Brockton, Mass., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on May 10, 1956, he was the son of Norman and Shirley (Langevin) Gelinas.
He graduated from Goffstown High School.
In addition, he served in the U.S. Navy.
He worked for a fabrication shop in Pennsylvania before deciding to tour the country.
Family members include his three children, Jennifer Newell of Florida, Adrienne Gelinas of Texas, and Nicholas Gelinas of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Karyn Gelinas Dickson of Bow, and Susan Gelinas of Manchester; three brothers, Norman Gelinas Jr. of Weare, Glen Gelinas of Texas, and Donald Gelinas of Penacook; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 12, 2019