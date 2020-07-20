SMSgt Francis T. Colby, 88, of Manchester, NH died July 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Boston, MA on 19 November 1931 to Frank T. and Elizabeth (Wall) Colby. He was a 1949 graduate of Boston Technical High School. He entered the United States Air Force in 1951 and served 28 years on active duty which included many overseas and state-side assignments, his last being 12 years on recruiting for the US Air Force, first in Manchester, NH and later in Bedford, MA. Among medals awarded were The Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, he attended New Hampshire College evenings (now Southern New Hampshire University) receiving a BS degree while during the day was employed by the National Council of Compensation Insurance from which he retired after 15 years.
He was an active member of St. Raphael Parish in Manchester. formerly at St. Elizbeth Seton Parish in Bedford. He had served as a Weblos Scout Master; held membership in the Allemande Eights and Heel and Toe Square Dance Clubs; American Legion Sweeney Post; the Benevolent Order of Elks, the Air Force Sergeants Assn. and the Cashin Senior Center.
He enjoyed travelling with his wife throughout Europe, Hawaii and on several cruises throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean. In his travels he skied in the French Alps; rode the teleferique to the Zugspietz in Germany; drank beer at the Hoffbrough House in Munich; kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland; attended the bull fights in Spain; climbed the Acropolis to the Parthenon in Athens; visited the Blue Mosque and the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul; the Vatican and the Colosseum in Rome; the canals of Venice, and the Louvre, Sacre Coeur, Notre Dame and other famous places in France.
Family members include his loving wife of 63 years, Frances Ann Colby; daughter Kathryn Covey, her husband Dana of Hooksett, and children Jennifer, Matthew, Patrick, Kathleen and James; his daughter Mary Cronin and her husband Gary of Manchester, and children Meghan and Ryan; son, James Colby and his wife Amy of Manchester, their children Liam, Samuel and Benjamin; son John Colby and his wife Jill of Candia; their children John Jr. and Jameson and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Colby Belmont.
Services: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, are Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Masks are required.
Burial with full military honors will follow at 1:30 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
