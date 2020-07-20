1/1
Francis T. Colby
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
SMSgt Francis T. Colby, 88, of Manchester, NH died July 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born in Boston, MA on 19 November 1931 to Frank T. and Elizabeth (Wall) Colby. He was a 1949 graduate of Boston Technical High School. He entered the United States Air Force in 1951 and served 28 years on active duty which included many overseas and state-side assignments, his last being 12 years on recruiting for the US Air Force, first in Manchester, NH and later in Bedford, MA. Among medals awarded were The Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, he attended New Hampshire College evenings (now Southern New Hampshire University) receiving a BS degree while during the day was employed by the National Council of Compensation Insurance from which he retired after 15 years.

He was an active member of St. Raphael Parish in Manchester. formerly at St. Elizbeth Seton Parish in Bedford. He had served as a Weblos Scout Master; held membership in the Allemande Eights and Heel and Toe Square Dance Clubs; American Legion Sweeney Post; the Benevolent Order of Elks, the Air Force Sergeants Assn. and the Cashin Senior Center.

He enjoyed travelling with his wife throughout Europe, Hawaii and on several cruises throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean. In his travels he skied in the French Alps; rode the teleferique to the Zugspietz in Germany; drank beer at the Hoffbrough House in Munich; kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland; attended the bull fights in Spain; climbed the Acropolis to the Parthenon in Athens; visited the Blue Mosque and the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul; the Vatican and the Colosseum in Rome; the canals of Venice, and the Louvre, Sacre Coeur, Notre Dame and other famous places in France.

Family members include his loving wife of 63 years, Frances Ann Colby; daughter Kathryn Covey, her husband Dana of Hooksett, and children Jennifer, Matthew, Patrick, Kathleen and James; his daughter Mary Cronin and her husband Gary of Manchester, and children Meghan and Ryan; son, James Colby and his wife Amy of Manchester, their children Liam, Samuel and Benjamin; son John Colby and his wife Jill of Candia; their children John Jr. and Jameson and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Colby Belmont.

Services: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, are Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Masks are required.

Burial with full military honors will follow at 1:30 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
JUL
23
Burial
01:30 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

July 19, 2020
Fran, Ray and I would like to send our sympathy on the loss of Frank. We will remember him always and will keep you in our prayers as you move along in the coming months. All our love....
Ray and Jeanne Bellemore
Friend
July 19, 2020
To the Colby family my deepest sympathies to all of you. Francis was a kind generous man one of the nicest guys you ever met , I feel privileged to have known him & Frances and their children for all theses years may God Bless all of you
Dick LeBlanc
Dick LeBlanc
Friend
July 19, 2020
James Colby
Son
