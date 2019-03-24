Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos

Francis (Frank) T. Sganga age 97 of New Smyrna Beach went on to glory March 21, 2019. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Francisco Sganga and Anna (Civale) Sganga. Frank earned a BS in biology and chemistry, and an MA in English Literature under the G. I. bill at the University of Florida. He served four years in WWII as head of a Mash-type X-ray clinic, and was a Teacher, Principal, and Mathematics Supervisor for the Volusia County School Board.He wrote over 13 books and one screenplay since his retirement. He loved playing racquetball, not just for the game, but for the good friends he made over the years. His good friend Larry Krzmenski of Oak Hill, FL was instrumental in getting Frank computer savvy and becoming such a prolific author.He leaves behind his faithful companion and loving wife of nine years May Locke Sganga, formerly of Alton, NH, who was holding his hand at his bedside as he passed. He is also predeceased by his incredible first wife Mary Barbara ("Babs") O'Connell. They were married for over 57 years. He leaves their sons Francis Paul Sganga of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Brian James Sganga (and wife Melinda) and Brian's three daughters of Northern Florida, and daughter Clare (husband Steve) Swaim of Elkin, NC, their children and grandchildren and daughter Laura Megeath (Husband Monty) of Front Royal, VA. Also, he will be dearly missed by his Step-Son Wayne Matthew Lennon and his two children Audrey and Wyatt Lennon of Powhatan, VA, as well as his Step-Daughter Elizabeth Ann Reister of Lantana, FL (her friend Elliott) and Granddaughter Margarita Grace, Mother-in-Law Evelyn M. Locke of Alton, NH, Brothers-in-Law Richard M. Locke (wife Carol) of Alton, NH and Nathan Jeffrey Locke of Center Barnstead, NH.Private graveside services for the family will be held at a later date. Frank wanted every student of his to succeed and make something of themselves.In lieu of flowers, please donate funds in Frank's name to your local high school for worthy high school graduates wanting to continue their education.Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach

