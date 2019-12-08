Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francois Omar LaBrie, Jr., 87, of Manchester, died December 6, 2019, at St. Teresa's Nursing Home, after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester on June 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Francois and Rita (Lambert) LaBrie, Sr. He was educated in Manchester and was a lifetime resident of the Queen City.



Frank was employed as painter foreman for B.N. Perry for 26 years before retiring in 1984. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus #5260, a son of the American Legion Squadron #79, as well as commander and financial officer of Post #79, to which he was awarded a lifetime membership. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, stepfather, uncle, companion, and friend.



Frank was predeceased by two wives, Ruth L. (Besse) LaBrie in 1970, and Gail M. (Walsh) LaBrie in 2002; and his longtime companion, Ina Dubreuil.



Surviving family members include one son, Richard LaBrie of Contoocook; one sister, Antoinette Ingram of Manchester; one brother, Maurice LaBrie of Manchester; three step daughters, Tracy Gassek and husband William of Campton, Dianne Connolly and husband Patrick (Hooksett), and Paula Gambeski of Bedford; three stepsons, Matthew Labore and wife Cheryl of Manchester, Christopher Labore and wife Christine of Manchester, and Thomas Labore of Newport; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; Ina's four children, Pauline Pokallus of Oregon, Jo-Ann McGraw of Florida, Denise Levesque of Chester, and Susan St. Hiliare of Allenstown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was also predeceased by two sisters, Helen Baril and Doris Dube; and two brothers, Donald and Armand LaBrie.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, NH. A funeral service will take place at 10 am on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.