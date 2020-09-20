1/1
Francoise C. Durette
1925 - 2020
Francoise C. Durette, 95, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13th, 2020.

Born in Manchester on June 1, 1925, she was the daughter of Ovila H. and Elise (St.Pierre) Provencher. She was a graduate of St. Marie High School.

She was predeceased by her older sister, Therese, in 1934 and her beloved husband, Lucien B. Durette in 1977.

Family members include her children, Marcel and his wife Amy of Manchester, Sylvia of Bedford, Fr. Mathias, OSB, of Manchester, and Denise and her husband, Mark Herman, of Carlsbad, CA; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (and another one due in January 2021); her sister, Muriel Bouchard of Hampton, NH; her brother, Jean Provencher of Manchester; much-loved nephews, nieces and cousins.

Prior to retirement, Francie had been employed at the Amoskeag Savings Bank. Along with her husband Lucien, she also worked at Durette Photo in Manchester for many years.

Francoise always enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a woman of deep faith, a master knitter, and in her later years, an avid crossword puzzle solver.

Francie's family would like to thank Mr. David Ross and the entire staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their loving care.

SERVICES: Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Anselm Abbey at a later date when it is safe for everyone to travel and be together.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Fran will certainly be missed by many. I know she loved the flowers her family sent but she especially loved the weekly coffee visits. She was such a sweet and kind hearted woman. I will miss her dearly.
Ann
