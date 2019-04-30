Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Francoise Roux, 86, passed away on April 27, 2019.



Born in Manchester on June 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Antoinette (Gauthier) Pariseau.



Francoise lived most of her life in the Manchester area, and was a resident of South Portland, Maine, for the past three years.



She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and a good game of Scrabble.



A devoted mother and grandmother, family was paramount in her life and she cherished time spent with loved ones.



Family members include her children, David Roux, Celine McFarquhar and Kimberlee Roux; her brother, Jacques Pariseau and his wife Joan; her grandchildren, James and Aaron Roux and Taylor and Elyse McFarquhar; and her great-granddaughter, Sophia Roux.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, J. Roger Roux; her son, Jeffrey Roux; and her siblings, Jacqueline Demers and Jean Pariseau.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Parish, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. She will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later time.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences to her family or for more information, visit



