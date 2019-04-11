MANCHESTER - Francoise G. Levesque, 76, of Manchester, died April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on Oct. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of Bertrand and Bertha (Gagnon) Beaulieu. She was educated in the local parochial school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls.
Before retiring, she had been employed as a workers' compensation supervisor with Kemper Insurance Company.
Francoise loved to travel with her husband and will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing woman with a strong work ethic. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of St. Peter Parish in Auburn.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Pratt in 1998 and her second husband, Raymond Levesque in 2015. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and new great-grandmother.
Family members include her daughters, Susan Berntsen and husband Michael of Manchester, Christine Biron and husband David of Goffstown; her grandchildren, Jennifer Poirier and husband Ryan of Hooksett, Lauren Berntsen and fiance Douglas Schack of Hooksett, Andrew and Samantha Biron, both of Goffstown; one great-grandson, Aaron Poirier; one brother, Richard Beaulieu and wife Pierrette of Manchester; one sister, Rachel Paquette and husband Gerry of Nashua; nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 11, 2019