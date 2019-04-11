Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Francoise G. Levesque, 76, of Manchester, died April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of Bertrand and Bertha (Gagnon) Beaulieu. She was educated in the local parochial school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls.



Before retiring, she had been employed as a workers' compensation supervisor with Kemper Insurance Company.



Francoise loved to travel with her husband and will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing woman with a strong work ethic. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of St. Peter Parish in Auburn.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Pratt in 1998 and her second husband, Raymond Levesque in 2015. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and new great-grandmother.



Family members include her daughters, Susan Berntsen and husband Michael of Manchester, Christine Biron and husband David of Goffstown; her grandchildren, Jennifer Poirier and husband Ryan of Hooksett, Lauren Berntsen and fiance Douglas Schack of Hooksett, Andrew and Samantha Biron, both of Goffstown; one great-grandson, Aaron Poirier; one brother, Richard Beaulieu and wife Pierrette of Manchester; one sister, Rachel Paquette and husband Gerry of Nashua; nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







MANCHESTER - Francoise G. Levesque, 76, of Manchester, died April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Manchester on Oct. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of Bertrand and Bertha (Gagnon) Beaulieu. She was educated in the local parochial school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls.Before retiring, she had been employed as a workers' compensation supervisor with Kemper Insurance Company.Francoise loved to travel with her husband and will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing woman with a strong work ethic. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of St. Peter Parish in Auburn.She was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Pratt in 1998 and her second husband, Raymond Levesque in 2015. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and new great-grandmother.Family members include her daughters, Susan Berntsen and husband Michael of Manchester, Christine Biron and husband David of Goffstown; her grandchildren, Jennifer Poirier and husband Ryan of Hooksett, Lauren Berntsen and fiance Douglas Schack of Hooksett, Andrew and Samantha Biron, both of Goffstown; one great-grandson, Aaron Poirier; one brother, Richard Beaulieu and wife Pierrette of Manchester; one sister, Rachel Paquette and husband Gerry of Nashua; nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close