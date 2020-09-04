1/1
Francoise H. Chenard
1922 - 2020
Francoise H. Chenard, 97, of Manchester, died peacefully on August 31, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born in Saint- Arsene, P.Q., Canada on September 23, 1922, she was the daughter of Gerard L. and Eugenie (Gagnon) Chenard. The family immigrated to the United States when Francoise was just an infant. A long-time resident of the West Side, she was a graduate of St. Marie Elementary and St. Marie High School.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Foster Beef, Water Works of Manchester, and the Famous Ski Togs Factory Outlet, keeping accounts. Francoise enjoyed travelling the world with her sister, and best friend, Jeanne d'Arc - she was proud of having visited every continent on the globe. A longtime communicant of St. Marie Parish, Francoise was devoted to her Catholic Faith, even standing as a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post.

Francoise was predeceased by all her siblings Maximilienne Chenard, Jean J. Chenard, Jeanne d'Arc, Marcel Chenard, Marie-Paule Lesmerises, Robert Chenard, CÃ©line Pothier, and Dr. Marcelle Chenard. She leaves behind 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 11 grandnieces, and 4 grandnephews who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours will be Sunday, September 6th from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Lambert Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday September 7th at 10:00 AM at St. Marie Parish. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Sisters of the Precious Blood, the Cloistered Community in Manchester, NH. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marie Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

September 3, 2020
Mes sympathies à toute la famille Chénard des États-Unis.
Gilles Roy
Family
September 3, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family.
Jackie St Hiaire
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
Charlotte, Rita and Emma. Our sincere condolences in the loss of your grandmother/great grandmother. Sending prayers. Love Ann and Bob Schneiderheinze
Ann Schneiderheinze
Family Friend
