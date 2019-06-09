Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 10:30 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in St. Quentin, New Brunswick to the late Florence Lavoie, she was raised by her grandparents Charles and Emma Lavoie. Following marriage to Maurice J. Maltais in August of 1958, she became an American citizen.



Francoise was a former employee of Freed's Bakery and La Caisse Populaire Ste-Marie (now St. Mary's Bank) serving in the business office. She also was a faithful and involved parishioner at St. John the Baptist church.



Known for her outstanding creations, Francoise was talented in the arts of crocheting, knitting and sewing, earning her the nickname of "KnitWit". She was also an excellent baker and cook, especially enjoying baking homemade bread and pies.



Surviving are one daughter, Martine Riccardi, of New Hartford, NY and cherished grandchildren Sahra Riccardi and her fiance Dr. Steve Renette of Philadelphia, PA; Daniel Riccardi and his wife Nikki with great-grandsons Tucker and Brody all of Holland Patent, NY. She also leaves behind a special niece Martha Maltais of Pinardville and several other nieces, a nephew and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her husband Maurice and loving son Herve Maltais.



The Maltais and Riccardi family would like to thank the entire staff at the Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center. Their care and compassion for Francoise during her stay is greatly appreciated at this most difficult time.



Visitation will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 12th with services commencing at 10:30 am at the Lambert Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to Hospice Care in memory of Francoise.



For online expressions of sympathy please visit

