Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 Funeral service 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 Obituary

Francoise M. (Jacquelot) Veach, 71, of Goffstown, N.H., passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, from a sudden decline in health as the result of end-stage Alzheimer's disease, having been a victim of it for more than seven years. During that time she was cared for at home by her family, with recent assistance from Concord Regional VNA Hospice.



The daughter of Henri L. and Marthe (Bannwarth) Jacquelot, she was born in France, then raised in Senegal, Africa. While employed by a U.S. Department of State official as a nanny she went to Nairobi, Kenya, with his family when he was transferred. While there she met her husband, who was assigned to the American Embassy as a Marine Security Guard. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, they moved to New Hampshire.



Francoise had been employed by Sisters of Holy Cross as an LNA at St. George's Manor in Manchester, where she cared for retired and ill nuns of the Order. She was a mentor. She was also employed for many years by St. Anselm College, tutoring students in conversational French. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Beta chapter and Saint Anthony of Padua, Secular Franciscan Order.



Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Patrick, Alain, and Dominique, she is survived by her brothers Francis, Bertrand, Yves and foster brother Gerard Sturer, all of France. Francoise lives on through her husband James L. Veach of Goffstown; son Antoine Veach of Swanzey, N.H.; son Andre Veach of Conyers, Ga., and his son Cameron Veach of Manchester; daughter Diane Veach of Goffstown and her children Felicite and Amelia; daughter Danielle Remy and husband Joshua of Merrimack, N.H., and their children Asher and Skye.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH 03104.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services with interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald Street, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Francoise to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Concord Regional VNA Hospice, or another organization that supports caring for others.



Please visit



